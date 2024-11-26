The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said malaria costs Nigeria over $1.1 billion in annual losses to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Pate, a professor disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN).

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations of the ministry, Alaba Balogun, the minister noted that malaria is a pressing economic and developmental emergency that must be eliminated.

The minister said Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of global malaria cases and 31 per cent of global malaria deaths, making the disease a burden on the nation.

He added that in 2022 alone, over 180,000 Nigerian children under the age of five lost their lives to malaria.

“This is not just a health crisis; it is an economic and developmental emergency,” he said.

“Malaria reduces productivity, increases out-of-pocket health expenditures and compounds the challenges of poverty.”

He said the annual loss to Nigeria’s GDP from malaria is a reminder of the economic imperative of its elimination.

Malaria elimination

Malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, kills thousands of people yearly, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The introduction of malaria vaccine, now available in Nigeria offers hope that the world may eliminate the disease.

Mr Pate said the launch of the advisory body marks a bold and decisive step to address the scourge.

He explained that malaria elimination is a critical component of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative framework for transforming the health sector, in alignment with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

He also highlighted the importance of traditional and religious leaders to drive grassroots support and influence behavioral change.

This advocacy approach, he said, would compliment AMEN, in promoting the use of insecticide-treated nets, chemoprevention, and vaccines.

In his remark, the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, reiterated the critical roles of the newly established advisory council in guiding Nigeria toward a malaria-free future.

Mr Salako said the group of experts will provide evidence-based advisory to help the country reduce its unacceptable malaria burden.

“For us to succeed, the private sector, the international partners, the healthcare workers and, the communities we serve must be harnessed and coordinated,” he said.

The advisory body is made up of globally renowned experts.

The body is charged with refocusing on advancing evidence-based solutions that address current challenges.

It is also tasked with ensuring that malaria elimination is prioritised in the budgets and plans of all levels of government and, creating frameworks for accountability that ensure sustained progress.

