Women rights advocates have called for more empowerment schemes for women as a strategy for combating Gender-based Violence (GBV).

The issue came up during a panel discussion at the ongoing Media and Development Conference (MDC) organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja on Monday. The session centred on ‘Amplifying Women Economic Empowerment: The Role of the Media in Driving Change’.

Speaking during the session, the Executive Director, Gender Strategy and Advancement International (GSAI), Adaora Onyechere, noted that the discussion was particularly timely, coinciding with the ‘16 days of Activism against GBV’ campaign.

“Interestingly, the theme is ‘Unite, invest to prevent gender-based violence against women and girls’ so when you hear invest, a lot of people who first go to the currency of money. You know, coins and banknotes. But I want us to look at the currency of voice and that is what the important conversation ism,” she said.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is commemorated every 25 November in memory of the Mirabal sisters who were brutally assassinated on 25 November 1960. These women from the Dominican Republic had opposed the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo, a Dominican military commander and dictator.

Meanwhile, the 16 Days of Activism was launched by activists in 1991. This year’s theme is ‘UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women. ‘

Speaking at the event, Ms Onyechere encouraged the media to continue amplifying women’s stories. According to her, media reporting has been instrumental in advocating for the bill to increase women’s representation in legislation.

She also highlighted the importance of empowering the marginalised particularly Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Investing in women and girls with disabilities

Sussan Ihuoma, another discussant, shared her struggle to secure employment due to her disability.

Ms Ihuoma lamented that despite having three degrees, it took her 11 years to secure a job. She stated that PWDs especially women and girls are often ignored which serves as an added disadvantage.

“That person is first a human being before his or her disability, and so we should start treating issues as such. We also need to see where exclusionary measures are being addressed. Because in most interventions, persons with disabilities are not brought into the decision-making. Our policies are not inclusive of persons with disabilities,” she said.

The challenges faced by PWDs like stigmatisation and stereotypes still linger despite the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2018 which established the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

Ms Ihuoma noted that women and girls living with disabilities continue to face more difficulties than their male counterparts.

