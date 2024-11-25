A cross-section of experts drawn from the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) on Monday emphasised the urgent need for the Nigerian media to enhance self-regulation.

This discussion took place during a panel session at the ongoing Media and Development Conference (MDC 2024) in Abuja.

The three-day event, organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is themed, “Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa.”

The panellists condemned the persistent attacks on journalists and media organisations, particularly by security agencies, in the last two years.

The panellists included PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief and President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed; the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu; Project Lead, Joint Civic Defense Fund, Tsema Ede-Okoye; and the Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu.

Media regulation

Speaking, Mr Mojeed noted that while the media has yet to fully self-regulate, any invasion of media organisations or attacks on journalists by security agencies can not be justified.

He said Nigerian journalists and activists also need to look inward to address issues within the industry to avoid giving the government excuses to interfere with media operations.

“I do not think the Nigerian media should allow the government any excuse to regulate. We already have NBC regulating the broadcast industry,” he said.

Mr Mojeed added that the Nigerian Press Council has made multiple attempts to regulate the newspapers but the Newspapers Association of Nigeria has consistently resisted the move.

“The broadcast organisations themselves haven’t challenged the consistent harassment of the broadcast industry by the NBC…They get fined all the time but it’s just organisations like the Media Rights Agenda and SERAP that challenge the NBC,” he said.

“If the media is unable to call itself to order, peer review itself, and issue sanctions when necessary, the government will do something.”

Nigerian journalists have increasingly raised concerns over censorship and attacks on the media, which has worsened in recent times.

Ombudsman Panel

Mr Mojeed also highlighted the effectiveness of the National Ombudsman Commission in mediating conflicts between the government and media organisations.

The National Ombudsman Commission was established by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), comprising the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting of Nigeria (BON) to address grievances the public may have with media publications.

Mr Mojeed recalled how the Ombudsman intervened in the dispute between the Nigerian government and Daily Trust Newspapers over a report on the Samoa Agreement.

“The government was really angry. And what the government would’ve done in the past would be perhaps to raid Daily Trust, arrest the reporters and editors but because the National Ombudsman Commission is there, government was encouraged to complain to that commission and indeed, the commission did a great job advising Daily Trust to apologise and the government was happy. Look at how we avoided collusion between the government and the media,” he said.

Beyond journalism

The Executive Director of Global Rights, Ms Baiyewu, noted that the attacks on Nigeria’s civic space extend beyond Journalists.

She said it is important to note that citizen journalists and other citizens critical of the government also face similar harassment, which violates freedom of speech.

She added that both the Nigerian constitution and other international treaties recognise freedom of speech, which is attacked when individuals critical of the government are harassed.

The Project Lead, Joint Civic Defense Fund, Ms Ede-Okoye, noted that civic spaces have been shrunk by some laws enacted by the government, including the Cyber Crimes Act and Official Secret Acts among others.

“Because Chioma Okoye made a video about tomato puree, she got arrested, flew to Abuja and lost her pregnancy,” she said.

MDC 2024

The three-day conference kicked off on Monday and will continue until Wednesday. The maiden edition of the CJID’s Excellence in Media award will be held on the last day alongside the organisation’s 10th anniversary.

The conference brings together media professionals, academics, policymakers, civil society leaders, and technology experts to explore how media and technology can drive inclusive and sustainable development across Africa amidst global shifts.

The conference features in-depth discussions, panel sessions, and workshops highlighting the critical role of media and technology in shaping Africa’s development future.

