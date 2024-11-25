US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), concluded official engagement across West Africa, including a pivotal visit to Nigeria, where he reinforced the enduring partnership between the United States and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The discussions emphasised advancing shared security priorities, addressing resource challenges, and leveraging health diplomacy to combat global health threats.

During his visit to Nigeria on 8 November, Mr Langley met with Nigeria’s 18th Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa. Joined by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, and AFRICOM staff, the leaders explored ways to strengthen bilateral security collaboration.

Mr Langley signed the Nigerian Defence Headquarters visitors book, symbolising the growing partnership between the two countries.

“Nigeria’s strategic role in West Africa is critical in promoting regional security, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

Highlighting the integration of health and security, Mr Langley toured the Nigeria Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja on 9 November. Established in 2012 through a partnership between the Nigerian Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defense’s Walter Reed Army Institute for Research, the internationally accredited facility plays a central role in combating infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.

“What I saw here today is a true example of health diplomacy and strategic collaboration to build enduring security relations,” Mr Langley remarked, underscoring the importance of addressing health challenges as part of broader security efforts.

Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and researchers at the laboratory presented their innovative work to AFRICOM and Nigerian Ministry of Defence leaders. Their efforts reflect Nigeria’s holistic approach to tackling

insecurities, extending beyond military operations to include robust health initiatives.

Mr Langley’s visit to Nigeria was part of a broader campaign of learning, which included engagements in Gabon and Liberia. On 4 November, in Libreville, Gabon, he met with US Marines serving as Embassy Security Guards. He commended their vital role in safeguarding US diplomatic missions.

In Monrovia, Liberia, on 6 November, he addressed US troops and State Department personnel, emphasising their contributions to AFRICOM’s mission of partnering with African nations to promote peace and stability.

“Nigeria is a key partner in West Africa, and its leadership in addressing both military and non-military challenges is a model for the region,” Mr Langley noted.

The strategic engagements between AFRICOM and Nigerian leaders highlight the United States’ commitment to fostering a resilient partnership. Nigeria’s multi-faceted approach to national security, which includes combating violent extremism and addressing health insecurities aligns with AFRICOM’s broader goals of advancing regional stability.

As Nigeria continues to confront challenges ranging from violent extremist organisations to resource constraints, its collaboration with US partners serves as a cornerstone of regional security and development. The partnership

exemplifies the United States’ broader strategy to work alongside African nations to tackle shared challenges while promoting sustainable solutions.

Through its health initiatives, defence partnerships, and resource sharing, Nigeria demonstrates how addressing insecurities requires a comprehensive strategy – one that merges military strength with investments in health and

development.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

