As conversations around compressed natural gas (CNG) and transitioning to gas as a source of energy grow louder in Nigeria, four of the nation’s leading influencers and cultural icons – Music Icon 2Face Idibia; Online and Lifestyle Influencer, Ola of Lagos; Northern Musician Rarara, and Comedian Basket Mouth— are embarking on a fact-finding trip to India, organised by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) to provide Nigerians with a clearer understanding of CNG’s potential by experiencing how one of the world’s largest adopters of CNG, India, has successfully integrated it into everyday life from commercial transportation to domestic and industrial use amongst others.

This initiative is part of PCNGI’s broader strategy to promote transparency, spark public conversation, and engage Nigerians through key personalities who resonate with diverse audiences. The trip will feature a hands-on exploration of India’s CNG value chain, including visits to conversion centres, refuelling stations, gas distribution centres, cylinder manufacturers, and industrial hubs.

“Our goal is to let the people of the country be part of the process of us fully utilising our number one resource which is Gas. Nigeria cannot afford doubt in this our mission to make the country energy competitive, especially the ones sowed by politics and/or subsidy barons. We finally have a President who was bold and courageous enough to take us on this path of economic independence and we must all pursue it together with knowledge of what is possible without fear. I doff my hat to 2Baba, Basketmouth, Ola of Lagos and Rarara for choosing to be the eyes of the people,” Toyin Subair, Vice Chairman of PCNGi, said in his statement. “By using trusted voices to show the facts, we’re building confidence in the transition and empowering the public with knowledge.”

India’s success story serves as a practical case study. With tens of millions of vehicles running on CNG for over 15 years and a robust infrastructure in place, India demonstrates what a well-planned energy transition can achieve. The cultural icons and influencers will document their journey in real-time, sharing insights, experiences, and takeaways with their followers online. The trip is supported by Femadec Energy and Rolling Energy – two Nigerian based companies operating in the CNG value chain, with a representative of the largest commercial transportation union in Africa, NURTW, joining in on the trip.

According to Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media) to President Bola Tinubu and Head of the Presidential Office of Digital Engagement, this trip is not about promoting policies blindly but about showing Nigerians what’s happening on the ground and encouraging them to ask questions, engage with the facts, and shape the national energy conversation.

Stay tuned as Tu Face, Ola of Lagos, Rarara, and Basket Mouth bring you an insider’s view of CNG in action.

