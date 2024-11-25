Senators approve Tinubu’s request to borrow $2.2bn

Nigerian senators resumed plenary on Tuesday after being away for two weeks for oversight functions. They had adjourned for the purpose on 31 October.

Upon resumption, the senators met several letters sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu. One was on a request for approval to obtain a $2.209bn external loan incorporated in the 2024 budget. The others are a request for approval of the 2025–2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), and a proposal for amendment to the Nigeria Social Investment Agency (NSIA)Act.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letters during the plenary.

On the external loan, President Tinubu said it would be sourced through Eurobonds in the International Capital Market, the issuance of debut sovereign Sukuk in the International Capital Market, with a Guarantee from the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and Bridge Finance/Syndicated Loans.

On Thursday, the upper chamber granted President Tinubu’s request.

Senators bid farewell to late colleague, Ifeanyi Ubah

Also on Tuesday, the Senate held a valedictory session in honour of the late Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South senator who died in July.

During the session, the lawmakers eulogised their late colleague, with some narrating their personal experiences with him.

Imo West senator Osita Izunaso recalled attending a meeting in London during which Mr Ubah promised the Senate President that he would join the ruling party, APC from YPP, on whose platform he was elected into the chamber for two consecutive terms.

Anambra North senator Tony Nwoye recounted how the late senator sponsored his honeymoon on a first-class trip to Dubai.

Adams Oshiomhole, Edo North Senator, narrated how Mr Ubah offered to sell kerosene for N50 to the people of the state when the oil and gas industry was inflating.

Abia North senator Uzor Kalu said he couldn’t attend his burial ceremony because tradition forbids him to attend a younger brother’s burial.

Ali Ndume, Borno South senator, suggested that the widow of Mr Ubah be supported to take his seat at the Senate in order to continue the legacies of the late senator.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former senator, was also present to pay his last respects to the late senator.

Mr Shettima recounted how Mr Ubah gifted N50 million to support flood victims in Borno State.

Senators ask the Nigerian Army to tame Lakurawa terrorists

On Wednesday, the Senate urged the Nigerian Army to end the activities of the Lakurawa terror group in Kebbi and Sokoto states, North-west Nigeria.

The upper chamber also demanded that relief materials be distributed to survivors of the attacks carried out by the terror group to cushion their sufferings.

The resolutions were a sequel to a motion co-sponsored by the three senators from Kebbi State during the plenary.

The senators are Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi North), Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central) and Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South).

Mr Yahaya, who presented the motion on behalf of his colleagues, lamented the incessant attacks carried out by the terror group in his state.

Senate descends on CCT boss, asks Tinubu to sack him

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Tinubu to sack Danladi Umar as chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

The resolution was taken in accordance with the provisions of Section 157 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which stipulates that ⅔ of the membership of the Senate can advise the president to remove the CCT chair.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the motion calling for Mr Umar’s removal from office.

Mr Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the Senate has received several petitions and allegations of corruption and misconduct against Mr Umar.

He said the lawmakers invited Mr Umar for questioning, but he refused to appear.

Therefore, he urged the Senate to invoke its constitutional power, as enshrined in section 157 (1), to remove the former CCT Chairman.

Senate summons works minister

The Senate on Wednesday directed its Committee on Works to invite the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and other top officials to discuss the failure to complete the rehabilitation of the Odukpani-Itu Highway in Cross-River State.

The resolution followed a motion jointly sponsored by Asuquo Ekpeyong (APC, Cross-River South) and Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa-Ibom South).

While presenting his motion, Mr Ekpeyong said the road, which is a major highway that connects many cities, including Itu in Akwa Ibom State, has been deteriorating for many years and is affecting the state’s economic viability.

Many senators supported the motion which was unanimously adopted when it was put to vote.

PDP senators take position on Edo poll

The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Edo State, Asuerinme Ighodalo, won the election.

The caucus leader, Abba Moro, stated this while addressing journalists after the Caucus meeting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

The off-cycle election was held on 21 September.

INEC declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the election having scored the highest votes.

Mr Okpebholo was a member of the upper chamber before his election.

Mr Moro, the Senate minority leader, insisted that the PDP’s mandate was stolen in the state and vowed that the party would work hard to retrieve it.

Lawmakers adopt tough measures against drug traffickers

The Senate on Thursday amended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act to accommodate life imprisonment for persons found guilty of storing, moving or concealing hard drugs and other illicit substances.

The amendment was considered during the plenary, which was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, after the majority of the senators supported it.

The amendment followed the recommendation of the conference committee of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Section 11 of the NDLEA Act.

Recently, the House of Representatives passed an amendment to the NDLEA law to prescribe life imprisonment for drug traffickers. In contrast, the Senate’s version of the amendment prescribed the death penalty for the offenders.

Consequently, the two chambers set up a conference committee to harmonise their respective versions.

With the amendment, the section now reads, “Anybody who is unlawfully involved in the storage, custody, movement, carriage or concealment of dangerous drugs or controlled substances and who, while so involved, is armed with any offensive weapon or is disguised in any way, shall be guilty of an offence under this Act, and liable on conviction to be sentenced to life imprisonment.”

