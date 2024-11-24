The police in Borno on Friday recovered eight unexploded ordnances from the Dala and Gwange areas of Maiduguri.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Grace Michael.

The police said that the recoveries were made following a distress call about some unidentified objects suspected to be explosive ordnance seen clustered near an uncompleted building in Dala-Abuja Talakawa Area, Maiduguri.

“Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13 team responded swiftly, recovering six projectiles and one unexploded mortar bomb, which were safely relocated to a secure site.

“Later that day, at about 1 p.m., another report was received from the Gwange area regarding a suspicious object along the riverbank. The EOD-CBRN team was deployed to the scene and recovered an unexploded hand grenade.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the ordnance were displaced and washed ashore by recent devastating floods in the state,” she said

READ ALSO: Police parade man for allegedly impregnating teenage daughter

She said the police had conducted an Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) training for residents of both communities, educating them on safety measures.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety,” she said.

Ms Michael urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious objects or activities through the emergency lines: 08068075581 and 08023473293.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

