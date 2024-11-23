Two traffic officials of the Anambra State Government have escaped attack by an angry mob who accused them of causing a fatal accident in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.
The incident occurred on Friday along Venn Road by Egerton Bus Stop in Onitsha, Anambra State, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.
The traffic officials are personnel of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA).
How it happened
Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the ARTMA officials flagged a tipper driver who allegedly drove against traffic, an offence often called “one way.”
One of the witnesses, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, narrated to PREMIUM TIMES how it happened.
“The problem started when the ARTMA officials caught the tipper driver and started dragging his steering and the tipper driver then knocked down a man who was going to market and he died instantly.
“Immediately, the ARTMA left the tipper driver and zoomed off with their vehicle when an angry mob tried to attack them,” Mr Emmanuel narrated.
He said within the same time, another group of ARTMA officials who were passing around the area with a tricycle ran into the angry mob who beat them up.
“Blood was gushing out from the ears of some of them. But police operatives came immediately and released some shots to scare the mob away and rescued the ARTMA people,” he added.
Another witness, who asked not to be named, said no one was set ablaze during the incident.
“No one was set ablaze. I am just coming out from there now,” the witness, a truck driver, said when pressed for a response.
Police speak
When contacted on Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said police operatives responded to a report of a fatal accident and intervened in the situation.
“For now, police are working with local authorities there and other sister agencies to ascertain what happened and find an amicable solution,” he said.
Asked if ARTMA officials were set ablaze during the incident, he responded: “I don’t have such information before me.”
