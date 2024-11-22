President Bola Tinubu has sent a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

President Tinubu also dispatched a similar letter to the House of Representatives.

In the letters addressed today to both the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu seeks Mr Oluyede’s confirmation in accordance with the provision of Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.

President Tinubu appointed Mr Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on 30 October following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Mr Lagbaja, however, died on 5 November.

President Tinubu is confident about the leadership qualities, professional integrity, and experience of Mr Oluyede to lead and inspire the army to ensure national security and stability.

Before he was appointed Acting Chief of Army Staff, Mr Oluyede, a member of the 39th Regular Course, like his predecessor, served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Since his commissioning as an officer, Oluyede has held many command positions. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer in the Guards Brigade, and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School.

Mr Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

For his meritorious service in various fields of operations, he has earned many honours, including the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal.

Mr Oluyede also received the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

He is married and has three children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

