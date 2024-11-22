The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday mapped out16 days of activities to commemorate this year’s International Human Rights Day.

Announcing the plan at a press conference at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the executive secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, said the activities would commence on 25.

The commission is planning the series of events in collaboration with the European Union and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

The events will climax with a grand finale on 10 December, which is the International Human Rights Day.

The Day is set aside to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on 10 December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

This year’s edition of the International Human Rights Day is tagged, ‘Equality – Reducing Inequality and Advancing Human Rights’.

Activities lined up by the NHRC and its partners to commemorate the day are aimed at amplifying the voices of the marginalised and raising awareness to address human rights violations in Nigeria.

“As we embark on this 16-day journey, I urge everyone to join us in this effort to prevent and respond to gender-based violence. Together, we can create a society where women and girls are valued, respected, and protected from violence and discrimination,” Mr Ojukwu, said.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria has 20 million survivors of GBV. GBV includes rape, domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriages and female genital mutilation.

Also, 33 per cent of women in Nigeria from ages 15 to 49 have been physically or sexually violated.

A report by the NHRC showed that, in October, there were 12,414 reported cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Activities against GBV

Mr Ojukwu said the 16 days of activities would be carried out across the country.

They would commence on 25 November with a roadshow campaign against GBV. The roadshows, which would run for days, would begin from NHRC’s offices to the offices of the Nigerian First Lady and her counterparts in each state across the federation.

On 26 November, there would be a visit to all Houses of Assembly of states to advocate for the legislation on violence against women and children.

This will be followed by a visit to all Chief Judges of states and the Federal High Court on 27 November.

There would also be a meeting with women and youths and religious and traditional leaders to identify and deliberate on issues pertaining to violations of human rights. These would take place on 28 and 29 November.

On 2 December, there would be a meeting with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to explore legal provisions for women and girls.

The entourage would visit schools and health facilities for GBV sensitization on 3 and 4 December, while there would be a press conference on 5 December.

There would be compilations of various findings during meetings and a presentation of communique to the governors of various states on 6 and 9 December.

Other events

An exhibition highlighting the heroes of human rights alongside debates and quiz competitions aimed at deepening the understanding of students on human rights principles would be held in eight schools from 27 to 29 November. The names of the eight schools were not mentioned during the press briefing.

An annual civil society and Human Rights Defenders forum, national legislative and human rights and business forums will be held on 2, 3 and 4 December respectively. A town hall on the future of litigating human rights in Nigeria will be held on 5 December and a Civil-Military Forum and presentation of the special investigation report on the activities of the military in the North-east will be held on 6 December.

To crown the activities, there would be a walk to promote equality and human rights and an award and dinner night on 10 December.

Mr Ojukwu said the activities would help “to strengthen partnerships, enhance awareness, and foster collaborative action in the fight against inequality.”

“By bringing diverse stakeholders together, the Commission seeks to reaffirm its commitment to promoting equality, justice, and the protection of human rights for all Nigerians,” he added.

