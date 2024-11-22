The Presidency of COP29 has proposed a climate finance plan requiring developed nations to provide $250 billion annually to developing countries by 2035.

The latest proposal is part of a broader goal to mobilise $1.3 trillion from both public and private sectors, particularly wealthy countries, to address lingering climate scourge plaguing the planet.

The highly anticipated new draft text published on Friday, calls on all actors to work together to enable the scaling up of financing to developing countries for climate action from all public and private sources to at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2035.

The five-page document emphasises the need for developed nations to take the lead in providing climate finance to developing countries, as it is perceived to be a significant step towards addressing the climate crisis and promoting sustainable development.

“In this context, it is decided to set a goal in extension of the goal referred to in paragraph 53 of decision 1/CP.21, with developed country Parties taking the lead, to USD 250 billion per year by 2035 for developing country Parties for climate action,” the draft said.

The recent development occurred just 24 hours after the release of a 10-page draft on Thursday, which drew significant criticism from negotiators and delegations representing the Global South.

Many of them expressed deep concern that the draft did not clearly outline the specific financial commitments that wealthier nations are expected to make annually to support poorer countries in enhancing their adaptation measures.

Many negotiators from the Global South expressed disappointment and displeasure, stemming from the feeling that the document did not adequately address their critical expectations and demands, casting a shadow over the ongoing discussions and hopes for a meaningful agreement.

The perceived discrepancies and shortfall underscores the ongoing struggle to address the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, taking into account the diverse national circumstances that shape each country’s needs.

On Friday, a European negotiator in an interview with Reuters said the new draft deal was too costly and didn’t do enough to expand the number of countries contributing.

“No one is comfortable with the number, because it’s high and (there is) next to nothing on increasing the contributor base,” the negotiator was quoted as saying.

Reactions

Following the latest draft text released Friday afternoon by the COP29 presidency, several

Civil Society Organisations at the COP venue have expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed amount of $250 billion for new climate finance.

In her reaction to the text, Namrata Chowdary, Head of Public Engagement at 350.org, United Kingdom, said: “…the agreement we came here for remains elusive, and the ambition we called for this morning is still missing.”

The climate change expert noted that justice requires $1 trillion per year and not vague promises, not compromises, not reduced sums.

She argued that every subtraction from that figure is a blatant betrayal of the Global South and that the G77 has already been compromised.

“Now it’s time for rich nations to step up. It’s as simple as that. Rich nations have not yet shown the courage they need to show to deliver on the debt they owe for the climate crisis they have caused,” she said.

In his remarks, Gerry Arances, Executive Director, Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, said they started COP29 with alarm that the outcome of the US presidential elections would deter global climate action – “apparently, the halls of COP29 are already flooded with many Trumps”.

“The $250 billion a year is a cruel condemnation to death for the world’s vulnerable peoples – it barely begins to cover what developing nations need to adapt to worsening climate impacts, account for decades of loss and damage, and mitigate more catastrophic climate chaos,” he said.

Consultations

On Friday, the COP29 Presidency hinted that the proposed finance desk was reached following consultations with Parties at the “Qurultay” held on Thursday.

“These texts forms a balanced and streamlined package for COP29. The COP29 Presidency urges Parties to study this text intently, to pave the way towards consensus on the few options remaining,” a statement by the COP29 presidency noted.

Based on the latest text on Friday, the COP29 Presidency said it will further engage with Parties to collectively agree final adjustments to the few outstanding yet important issues.

“We will continue to work hard, inclusively and transparently, to press all sides for the highest ambition outcome possible,” the statement said.

Edited: Tosin Omoniyi

