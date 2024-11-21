For Nigeria to effectively tackle disease outbreaks and address public health threats, the country must strengthen its health resilience and local institutions.

This was the consensus when experts gathered at the second APIN Public Health Initiatives annual symposium in Abuja, on Thursday.

The event, themed “Securing Our Future: Strengthening Global Health Security in Nigeria” is part of discussions aimed at advancing strategies to improve the country’s health system.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of APIN Public Health Initiatives, Prosper Okonkwo, stressed the importance of adaptable health systems to tackle current and emerging health challenges.

Mr Okonkwo said health security requires resilient health systems capable of detecting, assessing and responding to both existing and emerging health challenges.

He noted that the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases have dominated the global health landscape, highlighting critical vulnerabilities in health systems worldwide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a global alert, highlighting the perils of inequality. That pandemic brought the entire world to a halt,” he said.

“And for countries like Nigeria, which are navigating the challenges of the global burden of infectious and non-communicable disease management, as well as sector-wide health sector reform, such events underscore the necessity for a robust health security framework.”

He said in Nigeria, where health infrastructure faces severe challenges, strengthening health security is paramount in protecting the population from health threats.

Mr Okonkwo pledged APIN’s continued commitment to advancing Nigeria’s health security by fostering discussions and actions that drive progress in this area.

Strengthening local institutions

Delivering the keynote address, Assistant Director-General of the Division of Health Emergency Intelligence and Surveillance Systems at WHO, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said strengthening health security is not just about responding to an immediate crisis.

Mr Iheakweazu said it involves building strong institutions to absorb development resources, translate aid into action, and deliver lasting improvements for people.

He noted that global health security depends on local institutions capable of organising themselves to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.

“The question for us is how to build institutions that not only respond to immediate crises but also lay the foundation for long-term self-reliance.”

He emphasised the need for countries like Nigeria to allocate resources toward building resilient institutions instead of outsourcing solutions entirely to external actors.

“To do this, countries must put down their own money to act on these challenges and not outsource our problems completely,” he said.

“Building strong, resilient local institutions should be at the centre of efforts for health security and not an afterthought. External actors can be supportive.”

He said partners are great, but the leadership, expertise, and execution must rest with those closest to the challenges and opportunities.

Delivering his speech, the Board Chairman of APIN Public Health Initiatives, Oladipo Shittu, reflected on the global impact of COVID-19, which highlights the necessity of health security.

Mr Shittu said the pandemic halted global activity and highlighted the economic consequences of inadequate health security.

“Nigeria must prioritise health security and ensure that outcomes from this symposium are implemented nationwide,” he said.

Government’s commitment to health security

In his remark, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, reiterated that the government is working to reduce the prevalence of diseases in the country.

Mr Pate, represented by the Director of Port Health Services at the ministry, Nse Akpan, said cases of Malaria, HIV, and Tuberculosis, which are the leading public health diseases, are dropping.

“But we still have a lot to do, and that’s why the government is working towards a one-health approach to integrate all programmes and tackle diseases with an effective response so that we will be able to contain, and if possible, eradicate all diseases of importance in this country,” he said.

