The federal government has allocated more than N112 billion to ensure safety and inclusive spaces for children in the next three years.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday to commemorate the

2024 World Children’s Day with the theme “Advancing Children’s Rights for a Sustainable Future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s global day of action for children and children.

Annually celebrated around the globe on 20 November, World Children’s Day commemorates the anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Convention on Children’s Rights on 20 November 1959 and 1989, respectively.

Consequently, the United Nations celebrates the day and strives to raise awareness about issues such as education inequity, child labour, and access to healthcare while also urging worldwide action to address these concerns.

The women’s affairs minister, therefore, pointed out that the government is committed to creating an environment where every child will have access to education, health and a life free from fear and harm.

According to her, the funding was through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools.

“Through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, more than N112 billion has been allocated to safeguard learning environments over the next three years, ensuring that schools remain safe and inclusive spaces for all children,” she said.

She noted progress made in protecting children’s rights in the country, saying the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003) had been domesticated in the 36 states and the FCT.

She added that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of 2015 also indicated the government’s commitment to the Maputo Protocol.

“This Act has strengthened policies to shield children from abuse, violence and exploitation, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance against all forms of harm toward its youngest citizens.

“Nigeria is taking bold actions to combat violence against children through legislative reviews, enhanced policies and comprehensive child protection frameworks,” she said.

The minister, therefore, urged stakeholders to address critical issues such as child labour, trafficking, harmful cultural practices and barriers to inclusive education.

“Let us remember that every child represents our collective future. The ministry remains unwavering in its mission to build a Nigeria where every child is empowered, protected and given the environment and tools to thrive.

“We urge stakeholders to join us in this noble cause. Together, we can create a society where children’s rights are not only protected, but celebrated as the foundation of a sustainable and prosperous future,” she added.

(NAN)

