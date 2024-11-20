Days after the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, sacked Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President, he resumed office on Tuesday in defiance of the ruling.

This is the first time MC Oluomo will resume office and make it public since the court dismissed him as NURTW president.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the former chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter of the NURTW was elected unopposed as the union’s National President during an election held at its zonal secretariat in Osogbo.

However, a Channels TV report on Sunday revealed that a three-member panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi nullified MC Oluomo’s presidency and reaffirmed Ibikunle Baruwa as the legitimate NURTW President.

After the court’s ruling, several public figures, including human rights lawyer Femi Falana, called for the immediate revocation of MC Oluomo’s inauguration.

Mr Falana, who urged the federal government to restore Mr Baruwa as NURTW president and called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure Baruwa’s reinstatement without further delay.

However, as of press time, the federal government had not issued any statement acknowledging Mr Baruwa as the authentic NURTW president.

The TV station added that the appellate court’s decision upheld the judgment of the National Industrial Court delivered on 11 March, which earlier recognised Mr Baruwa as the rightful president.

The court also awarded a sum of N100,000 against MC Oluomo in favour of the respondents.

MC Oluomo defied a court order

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, MC Oluomo announced on his Instagram page that he has resumed his duties and is ready to serve as the NURTW president.

MC Oluomo declared that he has resumed with a renewed focus, recharged energy, and a determination to excel, stating he has no time for distractions.

According to him, regardless of the opportunities, successes, or challenges ahead, he is prepared to move forward with a focused and unstoppable mindset.

The 49-year-old said: “It’s time for no distraction. Refocused, recharged, ready to rock! I’m back to work, primed to tackle all challenges head-on, crush my goals with precision and passion, make today count with purpose and productivity

“Opportunities, obstacles, successes, I’m ready! Today’s mindset: focused, driven and unstoppable. Watch me soar, MC Oluomo.”

This newspaper reported that during his acceptance speech as President-elect, MC Oluomo called for peace and pledged to promote unity among members.

Meanwhile, his son, Idowu Akinsanya (King West), earlier celebrated his father’s victory by declaring they now controlled Nigeria.

King West posted an Instagram photo of his father alongside President Bola Tinubu, captioning it with a message of pride and triumph.

“Nah, the country we dey control now, no be only Lagos again”, he wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Baruwa has yet to resume office, and his social media profiles have not indicated any such update. Unlike Olumo, he has maintained little to no online presence.

Mr Baruwa was first elected and sworn in in 2019. Mr Baruwa was re-elected and sworn in as NURTW president in August 2023.

