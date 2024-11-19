Imo West Senator Osita Izunaso says he attended a meeting in London during which late Anambra South senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, promised Senate President Godswill Akpabio that he would join the ruling party, APC.

Mr Izunaso stated this on Tuesday during the valedictory session organised by the Senate in honour of the late senator.

The senator said part of the London agreement was that Mr Ubah would defect from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When Ifeanyi Ubah was about to join the All Progressives Congress, he invited me as a witness to have our popular London meeting with you Mr President.

“In that London accord, you (Akpabio) asked Ifeanyi Ubah two questions – ‘are you (Ubah) sure you are going to join APC?’ Ifeanyi said ‘yes, I’ll join APC.’ You asked him this question: ‘but I am aware that your (Ubah) matter is still in court. Are you going to tell us that it is after you finish with the court battle that you will join us?’ Ifeanyi said ‘No, I am joining APC.’ That deal was sealed and Mr President of the Senate said, ‘the moment I (Akpabio) return to Nigeria, I will go and see the Commander-in-Chief and I (Akpabio) will tell him that Ifeanyi Ubah wants to join APC.’

“Mr President, that London accord, Ifeanyi Ubah kept to his words and you also kept to your words and within a very short period of time, he (Ubah) joined our party and transformed APC in Anambra State. That is the man Ifeanyi Ubah,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Ubah defected to the ruling APC in October 2023. He was the sole YPP senator from 2019 till his defection. The APC already had a majority in the Senate but Mr Ubah’s defection further swelled its ranks.

Mr Izunaso’s reference to ‘popular London meeting’ suggests that the meeting held with Messrs Ubah and Akpabio was just one of many such meetings in the British capital. Nigerian public officials routinely hold such meetings in foreign countries such as the UK, France and the US, sometimes with public funds. Apart from senators, others who hold such meetings abroad include the president and state governors.

The practice has persisted despite condemnations by many Nigerians.

The court case

In December 2019, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) filed a criminal charge against Mr Ubah and his company, Capital Oil, for alleged false claims and debts of N135 billion.

Mr Ubah and his company were charged before the Federal High Court in Lagos on eight count charges related to alleged indebtedness to AMCON.

On 13 June 2023, the judge, Nicholas Oweibo, directed that criminal summons be issued to the senator and his company.

Later on 18 October, 2023, the court struck out the charge following an oral application by AMCON’s counsel, Oluwaseun Onabowu, seeking withdrawal.

Friendly Ifeanyi Ubah

Mr Izunaso also narrated how Mr Ubah was friendly with him.

“Ifeanyi Ubah is my next-door neighbour in the office. We sit on the same row in the Senate but in the office he is my next door neighbour. I’ll pass his office before I enter my own. Everyday, I’ll stop by and I will greet him

“One day, Ifeanyi Ubah called me and said are you a member of Downstream Turnaround Maintenance. I said I am not a member. He said from today you’re a member of all the committees I am in charge. That was how Ifeanyi Ubah took me to Warri Refinery. We went to Port Harcourt Refinery.

“I didn’t know that one month after that Ifeanyi will be no more. And he took me round and immediately after the refinery in Warri, the press came to me and I addressed them. Ifeanyi came to me and said ‘you know I am the chairman, why did you address them?’ I said I did on his behalf. He said, ‘okay brother.’ That’s who he is,” the Imo senator said.

