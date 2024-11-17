The election observers’ delegation for Saturday’s local government council election in Zamfara has commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The delegation leader, Larazus Nwachukwu, spoke to journalists in Gusau on Sunday and said that the election was largely peaceful, accessible, and fair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 18 political parties participated in the election.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) has declared a sweeping victory for PDP candidates, who have won all 14 Chairmanship and 147 Councillorship positions across the state.

Mr Nwachukwu said that the election observers team, comprised of 47 accredited NGOs and CSOs, observed the election.

He said that the observers were divided into three teams, each covering the state’s three Senatorial Districts.

“Our teams visited all the 14 local government areas of the state. Based on the reports gathered, the exercise was generally peaceful as the electorate filed out in their numbers to exercise their constitutional rights. The election was largely peaceful and credible across the state,” he added.

Mr Nwachukwu attributed the election’s success to the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission’s (ZASIEC) early distribution of election materials.

”The political parties’ agents were seen protecting the interest of their parties at the various polling units visited. The election was credible and participatory across the state. We noticed that ZASIEC followed the due process and relevant electoral laws. Therefore, we are satisfied with all the election processes,” he explained.

(NAN)

