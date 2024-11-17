The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have frustrated attempts by drug syndicates to export large consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids through two Nigerian airports.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs were to be exported through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said that the consignments, which were going to the UK, Italy, Turkey and Qatar, were stopped in a series of intelligence-led operations and the illicit drugs were recovered with the masterminds arrested.

He said that a total of 13 parcels of cocaine weighing 4.40kg of cocaine going to the UK via Frankfurt on a Lufthansa Airlines flight were intercepted by NDLEA officers.

This, he said, was at the export shed of the Lagos airport on 5 November, while a businessman linked to the consignment, was tracked and arrested on 8 November.

The NDLEA spokesman said that the bid by another businessman to export 7,800 pills of tramadol, 180 tablets of rohypnol and 60 bottles of codeine to Italy was also foiled.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect was stopped at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on 11 November when NDLEA operatives arrested him after recovering the opioids.

He said that the consignments concealed in food and other items were seized while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Italy.

“He claimed to have travelled to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea and earned a living as a street beggar before delving into the logistics business.

“Also related is the arrest of another businessman, with 1,100 pills of tramadol 225mg hidden in his luggage.

“He was arrested while attempting to board his Ethiopian Airlines flight going to Istanbul, Turkey at the terminal I of the Lagos airport on Friday Nov. 15,” he said.

Meanwhile, following credible intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), and their counterparts from the FCT Command of the agency on Friday, raided a hotel room at the Federal Housing Authority estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives arrested two suspects: Omeh Uchenna, 36, and Anene Chigozie, 34.

“Recovered from them was 1.8kg methamphetamine, which they were preparing to travel with to Qatar.

“Another suspect was arrested with 1.8kg methamphetamine by operatives of a Special Operations Unit in NDLEA.

“He was arrested at his residence, 9 Durojaiye Street, Lawanson area of Surulere, Lagos home after weeks of intelligence and surveillance,” he said.

He said commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week.

“These include WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Government Day Secondary School, Bazza, Adamawa; Community Secondary School, Ogan-Ama, Rivers state; NKST Secondary School, Adikpo, Benue state.

“Government Secondary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto state; Government Girls Secondary School, Kunchi, Kano; Ebele Chu Group of Schools, Nkpor Onitsha, Anambra; and Army Cantonment Senior Boys High School, Ojo, Lagos State, among others.”

(NAN)

