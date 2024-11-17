The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured a sweeping victory in five local government areas in Ondo State, Nigeria, as announced by INEC early Sunday morning.

The APC won in Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji/Okeigbo, Idanre, and Akoko South West local government areas.

In Ifedore Local Government Area, the APC garnered 14,157 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured 5,897 votes. The total number of registered voters was 83,831, with 21,024 accredited voters.

Similarly, in Ondo East Local Government Area, the APC won with 8,163 votes, leaving the PDP with 2,843 votes. The area has 52,274 registered voters, with 11,864 accredited voters.

Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area saw the APC emerge victorious with 16,600 votes, while the PDP garnered 4,442 votes. The total number of registered voters was 81,954, with 22,256 accredited voters.

The APC also won in Idanre Local Government Area with 9,114 votes, closely followed by the PDP with 8,940 votes.

The area has 91,392 registered voters, with 19,712 accredited voters.

In Akoko South West Local Government Area, the APC secured 29,700 votes, while the PDP managed 5,517 votes.

The area boasts 116,368 registered voters, with 36,300 accredited voters.

Though these results indicate a strong showing for the APC in the region, with the party winning in all five local government areas so far declared, the collation process is ongoing at the INEC headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

