The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Ondo State election, Olayide Adelami, has won his polling unit.

The APC polled 209 votes to defeat its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which polled 11 votes.

Mr Adelami, the incumbent deputy governor of the state, voted at Unit 16, Igboroko 2, Ward 03, Ahmadiya Grammar School, Isley, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area.

