The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has won in his polling unit.

The Cable reports that the candidate won polling unit 004, Apoi Ward 2, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area with 194 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, trailed far behind with just 3 votes. The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) secured only 1 vote.

Mr Ajayi had earlier accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias in his polling unit, adding that there were delays in voting in some parts of the state.

He said it took him 10 minutes to cast his vote, which he believes was deliberately orchestrated to frustrate the electorate.

Mr Ajayi also alleged cases of vote buying across the state and malfunctioning BVAS machines.

“The system has been compromised. It is sad. INEC can’t conduct elections well in one state; just one state,” Mr Ajayi said in a video clip circulating on social media.

