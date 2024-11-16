Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cast his vote at 8:52 a.m. on Saturday at Polling Unit 5 (Obenla), Ward IV, Ilaje Local Government Area.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Mr Aiyedatiwa commended the election process in the polling unit.

The governor appreciated security agencies for maintaining law and order and commended the electorate for organising themselves peacefully.

He also praised INEC for making the process seamless, saying, “I passed through all the process and it is okay.

“The turnout is encouraging, and I want to believe that the situation will be the same in other locations in the state. It has been peaceful here, I want to believe it will be peaceful in other locations.

“I want to commend the security agencies. They are heavily deployed to prevent any ugly situation and I believe people will support themselves, we are peaceful people.

“Ondo State has been adjudged as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. We have been having our elections in a peaceful environment, and this very one will not be different,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

While urging INEC to ensure that the process continues to be free, fair and credible, Mr Aiyedatiwa commended the large voter turnout in the unit.

(NAN)

