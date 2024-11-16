A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, said it has deployed 324 stationary and 24 roving observers across the 18 local government areas (LGAs) Ondo State to observe today’s governorship elections in the state.
YIAGA’s Communications Officer, Jennifer Dafwat, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Saturday.
Over two million residents of the state are expected to cast their votes to elect a governor who would steer the affairs of the state for the next four years.
There are 17 candidates contesting the position, including the incumbent Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Aoyedatiwa was sworn in as governor last December after Rotimi Akeredolu died of a prolonged ailment.
Ms Dafwat told PREMIUM TIMES said the stationary observers remain at a single polling unit from the beginning of voting till the end of collation of results.
She added that the roving observers move around their deployed LGAs to observe the processes.
She said the observers have been trained to monitor the conduct of electoral officials, security agencies and the voters.
Ms Dafwat noted that the reports received so far show that there’s relative peace ahead of the polling.
“What we have observed between yesterday and this morning is that there’s relative peace. As at yesterday, there’s deployment of materials from the local government to wards,” she said.
Ms Dafwat added that the organisation would later today compile the data gathered on the commencement of polling and present them to the public.
