The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room said on Friday that the atmosphere in Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election is “generally calm”.

The group said in a preliminary statement that it “notes with caution and optimism,” the generally calm atmosphere, adding that it is “vastly different from the tension-generating environment of past elections in the state.”

The statement was signed by the Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Yunusa Ya’u; and Co-Conveners, Mimidoo Achakpa and Franklin Oloniju.

“Situation Room hopes that this positive trend will remain and endure till the end of the election process and beyond. However, this positive state of affairs does not obviate the existence of pockets of incidents and breakout of low-key political disagreements in the State,” the statement said.

The Situation Room said it has, alongside its partner organisations, deployed 1,000 trained and accredited observers and will crowdsource voters’ observation of the election using technology.

It said its team has also embarked on a series of activities and engagements with relevant stakeholders.

“These included dialogue sessions with the electoral management body, political parties, security agencies and civic groups from Ondo State as well as a governorship debate that provided an opportunity for candidates to answer questions regarding their manifesto, enabling voters to assess the candidates based on communal issues,” the group said.

The Situation Room, however, condemned the intolerance shown by supporters of some contending parties with regard to the forceful removal and destruction of rivals’ advertising boards and posters.

“We, therefore, caution against such behaviours of intolerance,” it said.

Observations

The Situation Room commended the assurance by the electoral commission, INEC, that electoral materials would be deployed early.

“We hope that INEC will show the willingness and capacity to live up to that promise,” it said.

It noted that any delay in the opening of polling units can disenfranchise voters and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The group also ask INEC to ensure that people with disability and other vulnerable persons like pregnant women and the aged are accorded priority attention at polling units and ensure assistive materials are effectively utilised.

It also noted “with concern” the poor voters’ mobilisation and campaigns by political parties.

The Situation Room said it’s your had become a recurring issue in every election in the country.

“Of utmost concern is the trend of candidates and their political parties “stepping down” and endorsing an opponent at the last minute of the election. In just 48 hours before the election, there are reports that three political parties have stepped-down and endorsed one of the major candidates in this election. This calls for an electoral reform that places a greater burden of responsibility and accountability on political parties,” it added.

