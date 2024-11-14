Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sacked the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Ltd, Meyen Etukudo.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Enobong Uwah, said Mr Etukudo’s sacking is “a part of the ongoing restructuring exercise” of Mr Eno’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, learnt that the government’s decision to sack Mr Etukudo may not be unconnected with the prolonged power outage in Akwa Ibom. The state has been in darkness for over 20 hours, since Wednesday night, despite having a functional power plant, Ibom Power plant.

Mr Etukudo, earlier today, explained that the outage was caused by the cutting of gas supply to Ibom Power plant by its gas supplier, Savannah Energy, over claims of underpaymemt, and a fault on a transmission line which ought to bring in supply from the national grid to the state.

Because of the outage, residents and entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom have resorted to power generating sets to power their homes and businesses.

