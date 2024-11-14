The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has charged men of the Nigerian Army billed to help cover the Ondo State governorship election on Saturday to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Musa, a General, was at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment on Thursday to inspect the state of readiness of the troops for the polls.

He commended the personnel for their efforts in maintaining peace and stability in Ondo State.

“Akure and Ondo State have remained very peaceful and calm,” he said.

“It shows that we have been working together as a team.”

Mr Musa stressed the significance of unity among security forces in upholding peace for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He further urged the troops to remain professional, impartial, and vigilant, underscoring the critical role security agencies play in enabling a free and fair election.

He added: “We all know the importance and relevance of elections. I want to appeal to all of us to put in our very best.

“In line with Nigeria’s constitutional structure for elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be the lead agency, while the Nigerian Police will act as the primary security force, supported by the military and other security agencies.

“Once we work together, criminals cannot penetrate. Everybody is important. This is our country, and we each have a role to play.”

Collaboration

The defence chief reiterated that collaboration with INEC and the police would be crucial in preventing any disruptions by criminal elements.

He also highlighted the necessity of close monitoring and the importance of efficient communication and oversight, particularly over the troops on the ground.

“Our men, we must monitor what they do. Most of the time, the challenge comes from the men on the ground,” he noted.

“We must have a system-efficient monitoring team, and there will be communication where there are issues.

Yiaga wants vote traders arrested

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa, a civil society organisation observing the governorship election, has charged security agencies to ensure that those perpetrating vote buying and selling are arrested and prosecuted.

The group says such action by the agencies would help to stamp out the menace which has already undermined elections in Nigeria.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, Chair for the 2024 Ondo Election Mission, Yiaga Africa, while speaking on the election on Thursday, said Security agencies should arrest anyone caught engaging in vote-buying and selling for prosecution to stamp out the menace.

He noted that the act of vote-buying and selling by politicians has greatly undermined the election process in the country.

“We encourage security agencies to strictly enforce laws and regulations against voter inducement, vote-buying, ballet box snatching and other electoral malpractices. Arrest and prosecute individuals and groups found engaging in illegal activities,” Mr Nwaogwu said.

He also charged all security agencies that would be on duty during the election to carry out their legitimate duties without be partial to any political party.

Yiaga also condemned violent attacks in the some towns in the Northern senatorial district and in Idanre local government in the central senatorial district of the state.

Speaking on the expectations of the people from INEC, Mr Nwaugwu urged INEC to ensure election materials arrived early at the polling units.

