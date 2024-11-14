The Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Adamu Laka, has assured Nigerians that the threats posed by the” Lakurawa” terrorist group in the North-west would soon be neutralised.

Mr Laka, a major general, gave the assurance while briefing journalists on the activities of the group on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the recent wave of terrorism in Sokoto State and other parts of the North-west by the Lakurawa terrorists was being tackled under the coordination of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Laka said that much had been achieved in their collective efforts against terrorism and other crimes in the country.

According to him, officers and men of the armed forces and other security agencies have been at the forefront of the efforts to ensure peace and security across the nation.

“This accentuates the patriotic zeal and total commitment of the armed forces, police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

“Sadly, a new wave of threats by the Lakurawasa has emerged. Although they are not new, they have been around for quite some time, but it is being made as if it is something new.

“Since their emergence, the NSA, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies have met severally to address the menace squarely.

“It may interest you to know that concrete steps based on informed decisions have been taken to completely contain the activities of these groups in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

“Like all terrorist groups, they aim to spread fear and undermine the efforts of governments, but I am confident that with the commitment of our armed forces, security agencies and united community, we will stand resilient and overcome them in no distant time,” he said.

The NCTC boss emphasised the need for everyone to stand together as people of a community, state and of one indivisible country through resilience, security, military and civil cooperation.

He said the centre was focused on proactive actions for prevention, preparedness, and partnership across the government and society, emphasising working together to achieve a common front against any threat.

He said the federal government was implementing heightened security protocols in high-risk areas and using advanced technology to monitor, gather and analyse intelligence.

“You may have noticed an increased joint operations between the military and other security forces that have resulted in the neutralisation and arrest of several non-state armed groups.

“Also, our intelligence agencies are working tirelessly to provide timely and actionable intelligence to prevent and counter these threats.

“We have also maintained close ties with our allies to ensure that we stay ahead of those who seek to harm us on security of our borders.

“This is to portray the commitment of various security and intelligence agencies towards recovering and sustaining every part of the country,” he added.

Mr Laka said that boosting public awareness and support was important in the fight against terrorism and other forms of organised crimes, urging the media to play a critical role.

According to him, the media’s efforts in ensuring public awareness can help to prevent and mitigate the impact of security threats.

He also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities as a vital action that could make a whole lot of difference.

“Let me assure you that the government is doing everything within its power to address the issue of the Lakurawa as comprehensive measures are being implemented to bring lasting peace and security to the affected areas.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all citizens can live without fear and we will not relent in our efforts until these goals are achieved,” he said.

On how the group emerged, Mr Laka explained that the Lakurawa group were providing security to some communities against the bandits, saying it was a case of “today’s solution could be tomorrow’s problem”.

He assured that the group lacked the capacity to undermine national security and pose further threats, adding that the security agencies were all out to checkmate their recruitment drive.

(NAN)

