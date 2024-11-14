First Lady Remi Tinubu and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, Thursday, called on women and youths to take an active role in Nigeria’s fight against corruption and other social vices.

They made this call during a one-day workshop on corruption prevention held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

The event, themed, ‘Women and Youth Alliance Against Corruption,’ aimed to involve key community groups in the battle against corruption, focusing on how these groups are particularly impacted by corrupt practices and their potential to drive positive change.

“Women and youth are often the first to feel the impact of corruption, yet they hold the keys to innovative solutions and transformative leadership,” Mr Aliyu said.

He described the workshop as a vital platform to empower these groups, emphasising that their participation is essential for the success of anti-corruption efforts.

He noted that corruption disproportionately affects women and youth, limiting their access to opportunities in sectors such as healthcare and education.

Also, a recent UNIFEM report explained that women with limited access to political and economic networks are more vulnerable to exploitation. Similarly, youth, especially young women, face significant barriers to social and economic mobility.

Mr Aliyu further stressed the importance of using modern technology and creating inclusive coalitions to engage marginalised voices.

“By engaging women and youth, our overarching objective is for our anti-corruption efforts to become more diverse, inclusive, and sustainable, leading to enhanced credibility, increased public support, innovative solutions, long-term impact and, of course, a more just and equitable society for Nigerians,” he said.

He encouraged participants to actively contribute to panel discussions and provide actionable recommendations.

Collective action needed

Mrs Tinubu, backed Mr Aliyu’s call, emphasising the role of women, children, and marginalised communities in fighting corruption.

“When corruption thrives, it is the most vulnerable among us who bear the heaviest burden,” she said, urging Nigerians to unite in the fight against corruption.

She stressed that combating corruption requires collective action from all sectors of society, including civil society, the private sector, and especially the youth.

Mrs Tinubu encouraged women and youth to move beyond merely voicing concerns and step into leadership roles where they can make tangible changes.

She also addressed the importance of ensuring women’s rights and dignity, particularly in areas such as education and the workplace.

She expressed concern over the growing issue of sexual exploitation, calling it a “menace” that threatens society’s moral fabric.

“This menace not only violates the rights of women but also threatens the moral fabric of our society,” she remarked.

Mrs Tinubu also urged the youth to see the event as a call to action, recognising their potential to drive change with their creativity and energy.

On legislative support, Mrs Tinubu said the national and state assemblies are working to update laws to address emerging corruption trends.

She encouraged young people to advocate for these reforms, ensuring the laws lead to real change.

Barriers to women’s political representation in Nigeria

Despite international commitments and national policies, women’s representation in governance and public affairs in Nigeria remains low. Barriers such as sexism, economic inequality, and a patronage-based political system continue to progress.

Nigeria has a bicameral legislature – the Senate and the House of Representatives – which still has a low women representation.

Women make up just 4.4 per cent of the House of Representatives, according to the latest data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Parline Global database. Out of the 360 members of the Green Chamber, only 16 are women.

The Senate, also known as the Red Chamber, has 109 members, while the House of Representatives comprises 360 Federal Representatives.

Despite the National Gender Policy (2006) targeting 35 per cent representation for women in political offices, women hold only 7.3 per cent of Senate seats and 3.1 per cent of House of Representatives seats at the national level. Additionally, there are no female state governors in the country.

Civil society groups have called for reforms like gender quotas and empowerment programmes, but resistance to these measures continues to limit their effectiveness.

The workshop, which brought together leaders, activists, and community members, aimed to equip participants with strategies and tools to promote transparency and accountability within their communities.

