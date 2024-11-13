The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has declared a seven-day warning strike over the alleged government’s failure to take significant steps in addressing its demands.

The strike will commence in all Nigerian universities and hospitals from Monday, 18 November to Sunday, 24 November.

The association made this known in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Monday.

MDCAN had previously issued a 21-day ultimatum, from 21 October to 11 November, urging the government to address its demands, or its members would withdraw their services nationwide.

Demands

In the communique signed by its National President, Mohammad Mohammad, MDCAN expressed concerns over the exclusion of medical and dental lecturers in the selection process for the Vice-Chancellor position at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The association criticised the criteria used in the appointment process, which it argued unfairly sidelined qualified medical and dental professionals.

It also demanded the harmonisation of the retirement age for medical and dental consultants to 70 years to help curb the impact of doctor migration.

Additionally, it calls for medical lecturers to be paid according to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), addressing disparities in their emoluments.

The communique reads in part: “The NEC observes the reckless and utter disregard to due process by the Governing Council Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, leading to the selection of Vice Chancellor, despite the government’s clear and unequivocal directive halting the process and nullifying any appointment made based on that process.”

It listed other reasons for the warning strike to include the government’s failure to harmonise the retirement age of medical consultants to 70 years, to address the current shortfall of critical manpower for training, research, and healthcare services in the country, and failure to universally implement the CONMESS for clinical lecturers in all Nigerian Universities, “which aims to mitigate the current shortfalls in their emolument, entry level, and pension contribution of members.”

The association is calling on the government to immediately remove the Chairman of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University from his position, citing insubordination. This move, according to the communiqué, would enforce the Federal Ministry of Education’s directive that nullifies any appointments made contrary to its instructions.

The association also called for the creation of an inclusive prototype for advertising the position of vice-chancellors in universities, recommending the recent advertisement issued by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as a model.

About MDCAN

MDCAN is an association of medical and dental consultants who are specialists in various fields of medicine and dentistry, holding the highest qualifications in their professions.

Their responsibilities include training medical doctors, providing specialist healthcare services to patients, and conducting research across medical fields.

MDCAN’s members work in government and non-governmental hospitals, as well as tertiary and secondary health facilities nationwide.

