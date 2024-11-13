The federal government says it needs $10 billion dollars Public-Private-Partnership investment in the power sector, in the next five to 10 years, to achieve 24 hours power supply.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this when the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh, paid him a courtesy visit.

A statement on the visit was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja by Ifeanyi Nwoko, acting head of Media and Publicity, ICRC.

In the statement, Mr Adelabu said that the government alone could not afford the $10 billion when other critical sectors needed funding.

“Government cannot do it alone. This is why we have to look for organised private sector funding, while still retaining government interest and ownership.

“That is where ICRC comes in. We need to do this in collaboration with the private sector and the best way is through concession,’’ he said

Earlier, Mr Ewalefoh said it had become imperative to seek private sector input through Public Private Partnership to improve the power sector.

He said in view of the importance of power to the economic development of the nation, optimising performance of existing infrastructure as well as funding new ones was imperative.

The ICRC boss said that the sector’s challenges were many and had gone beyond funding by the federal government alone.

According to him, with inter-agency collaboration and partnership with the private sector, the limitations could be addressed.

The D-G said that through its regulatory processes, the ICRC could midwife private sector investment to raise part of the $10 billion needed in the sector to provide regular electricity.

He added that the ICRC could also attract more foreign direct investment to other sectors and ultimately grow the economy.

“Revamping the power sector requires planning, it involves investments and it takes time. So, we need to collaborate to solve the issues in this sector.

“The investment required in the power sector is very huge and government cannot fund it alone, so we have to leverage on the financing capacity of the private sector.

”That is why the ICRC was set up to regulate this leverage,” he said.

Mr Ewalefoh commended the minister for his vast knowledge of the sector, noting that President Bola Tinubu ‘s decision on his choice was commendable.

He recalled that in a bid to accelerate PPP investment as directed by the president, the commission issued a six-point policy direction which streamlined the process of PPP service delivery.

The D-G said that the commission was not relenting or compromising on its stringent regulatory function to forestall contingent liabilities or unnecessary delays by companies that lacked the requisite capacity.

(NAN)

