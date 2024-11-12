Governor Caleb Mutfwang has called on Plateau State residents to remain calm following a rumour of a bomb explosion in Jos, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The rumour of an explosion on Murtala Way, near Jos Terminus, in Jos North Local Government Area caused panic among residents before the police debunked it.

Despite the denial by the police, Mr Mutfwang said the matter was being investigated and urged the people to desist from spreading unfounded information.

A statement by his spokesperson, Gyang Bere, stated, “It is a false one, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat. Their report led to a wave of fear and panic among citizens in the area.

“The governor urged all Plateau citizens to remain vigilant and to act as responsible ambassadors of the state, upholding its reputation and rich heritage. He assured the public that his administration is committed to ensuring enduring security across Plateau State, working tirelessly to restore peace and stability to the region.

“Governor Mutfwang called on the people to focus their efforts on supporting the government’s mission for sustainable peace and prosperity. He encouraged residents, especially those near Terminus Market, to continue their daily activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious occurrences to security personnel for quick action,” the statement added.

Following a bomb scare on Tuesday morning, security personnel restricted vehicle movement in the area.

Dismissing the rumor, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, issued a statement describing the bomb scare as false and urging the public to disregard it.

He said, “In the early hours of today the 12th day of November 2024 at exactly 08:20 am, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Murtala Mohammed Way beside Old JUTH fence which created panic among the residents of the State.

“Upon receiving this report, the command immediately ordered the Area Commander Metro and the Officer in Charge of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit aka *Anti-Bomb Squad* to mobilize a team of bomb technicians to the scene in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “C” Division to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

“On reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and our EOD Team began examination. Upon conclusion of the examination, the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices. The Plateau State Commissioner of Police and other members of his management team also visited the scene for an on the spot assessment.”

Mr Adesina commended the good people for being security conscious, and cooperating with the police throughout the exercise.

He urged them to go about their normal business activities without fear, “as the area was safe and free of any threats to lives and properties.”

About a decade ago, a twin explosion near Terminus Market resulted in significant loss of life and injuries.

