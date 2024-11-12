A trailer has rammed into shops in a local community in Akwa Ibom State, killing three people and injuring several others.

The accident happened on Tuesday in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Gideon Uwa, the chairperson of the Etim Ekpo local government council, disclosed this in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Mr Uwa’s statement suggested that the accident may have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Up till about 2 a.m. today, Tuesday, 12 November 2024, I was at the scene of a fatal crash involving a trailer and motorists at Etim Ekpo Roundabout, which resulted in the unfortunate loss of three lives,” the chairperson said, adding that the survivors had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mr Uwa did not, however, say what the cause of the accident was.

“As I continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates, let me seize this opportunity to reiterate that my administration will undertake a comprehensive review and remodelling of the roundabout to curb incessant ghastly accidents in concert with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I condole with the families of the deceased and urge motorists to prioritise safety by adhering to speed limits and maintaining control of their vehicles to avoid preventable tragedies, especially as we approach the yuletide,” he said.

The chairperson thanked Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for quickly deploying service providers to the accident scene to help the victims.

The Federal Road Safety Corps is yet to speak on the accident.

A federal highway connecting Akwa Ibom and Abia State crosses through Etim Ekpo. Heavy-duty trucks and trailers carrying goods in and out of both states frequently drive through the road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

