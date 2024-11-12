Sola Olorunyomi, a professor at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, has emphasised the need to amplify marginalised voices, particularly those of women, through innovative narrative forms that integrate indigenous knowledge and address contemporary issues.

Speaking at a research colloquium at the University of Bayreuth, Germany, Mr Olorunyomi focused on how emerging technologies are reshaping women’s narratives.

“At the foundation of the world and the application of technology, there’s a promise that narrative will see quite interesting, exciting development very soon,” he said.

The discussion centered on the importance of incorporating women’s voices, particularly in contexts where their experiences have been historically sidelined.

Mr Olorunyomi noted that “biographies and autobiographies reach into the female body a lot more,” highlighting the need for narratives that reflect women’s unique experiences.

Post-organic technologies

Introducing the concept of “post-organic” technologies, the scholar suggested that these innovations are influencing how women’s stories are told.

“There is no such word as post-organic but we have to be post-organic because we are beginning to see post-organic things in the body,” he stated, indicating a shift in understanding bodily experiences through technology.

Privacy was another critical theme in the lecture, as Mr Olorunyomi raised important questions about how modern technologies affect intimate narratives surrounding motherhood and identity.

He said, “The salient characteristic that we want to draw on here is the oldest and truest, this sort of appeal to privacy.

Indigenous knowledge system

Also, the scholar argued for the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems in addressing contemporary issues, noting that many of the solutions for the problems that are found in Africa today are actually in African narratives.

This is as advocated for a broader understanding of cultural perspectives beyond Western frameworks.

The lecture concluded with a call for further exploration into how technology and diverse narratives shape identities and experiences. He also encouraged a reevaluation of narrative forms and cultural understandings in today’s society.

About Sola Olorunyomi

Sola Olorunyomi is a Professor of Folklore Studies and African Literatures at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.

His research focuses on African narratives, gender studies, and cultural theory, contributing significantly to discussions on identity and representation within African contexts.

Mr Olorunyomi’s work emphasises integrating diverse cultural perspectives into contemporary discourse.

