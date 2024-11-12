Worried about untimely death due to treatable diseases, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in partnership with Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has launched a free medical outreach for residents of Ekiti State to improve their life expectancy.

Mr Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, officially kicked off the weeklong programme on Tuesday in his Iyin-Ekiti country home.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Mr Bamidele explained that the free medical intervention was strategic in helping his constituents understand their health status and to offer free treatments for those diagnosed with hidden ailments.

The senate leader, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Gbenga Banji, emphasised that the initiative was aimed at improving the life expectancy of the populace and bringing the dividends of democracy closer to the people, regardless of age and status.

Intervention coverage

The senator said the intervention will cover all five local governments in his constituency to offer free medical services for the diagnosis and treatment of ailments like hypertension, blood sugar tests, hepatitis, antenatal treatment, free eyeglasses and family planning counseling.

The lawmaker said: “Senator Bamidele has passed through various stages of life and understands the importance of giving back to the community. Many people in this district cannot afford medical treatment, leading to undiagnosed illnesses and, in some cases, sudden deaths.

“This outreach is aimed at bringing healthcare services directly to the grassroots, so the people can enjoy the benefits of democracy. We are targeting as many people as possible across the five local government areas in the senatorial district.”

NMA chair, monarch hail lawmaker

In his submission, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State branch, Oreyemi Ifedayo, commended the lawmaker for the initiative, noting that it would help people who are often burdened by out-of-pocket healthcare expenses access free medical care.

“We have specialists available to attend to various medical conditions. This initiative is a wonderful gesture, particularly at a time when healthcare costs are high and many people cannot afford to visit hospitals.”

Applauding the medical initiative, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, hailed Mr Bamidele for launching the outreach in his hometown, describing it as a fitting initiative.

Oba Ajakaye, represented by the Odofinyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Ayodeji Esan, expressed his appreciation, saying the outreach reflects the senate leader’s commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

One of the beneficiaries, Ibikunle Olubobokun, appreciated Mr Bamidele for organising the medical outreach, adding that it has helped him discover an underlying health issue, for which he is now receiving treatment.

