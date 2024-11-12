The Police Command in Plateau has dismissed a rumour of a bomb explosion on Murtala Way, near Jos Terminus, in Jos North Local Government of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Mr Alabo said that the command had on Tuesday morning received a report that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was allegedly planted around Murtala Way, Jos.

“At exactly 8:20 a.m., we received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an IED at Murtala Way beside the old site of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

“The rumour created panic among the residents of the state.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Emmanuel Adesina, immediately mobilised the Anti-Bomb Squad to the scene to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

“On reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and our team began examination and the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices,” he said.

Mr Alabo, who said that the commissioner of police also visited the scene, thanked residents of Plateau for conducting themselves peacefully, cooperating with the police and being security conscious amid the rumour.

He called on the residents to go about their usual businesses and other activities without fear, insisting that the area was safe.

(NAN)

