The Nigerian Agency for Food Drug and Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) on Tuesday said it seized fake wines in Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria.
The agency made this known on its official X handle, saying the items were seized in Mararba market, New Nyanya and Masaka.
The agency’s statement reads in part: “NAFDAC has conducted a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State.
“The operation targeted counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits, resulting in the seizure of products valued at over ₦41.2 million.
NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement team is actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit drinks.”
Health implication
Taking fake or counterfeit consumer products, especially edible items like wine, can have severe consequences on one’s health and well-being, says NAFDAC.
Findings have, however, shown that short-term effects could include food poisoning, leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever due to contaminated or adulterated products.
Additionally, allergic reactions to harmful allergens in fake products can cause hives, itching, and difficulty breathing. Intoxication from counterfeit alcoholic beverages containing toxic substances can result in confusion and loss of coordination.
The long-term effects may involve liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver failure from prolonged consumption of counterfeit alcohol.
Kidney damage and disease or failure can also occur due to harmful adulterants.
Caution
In light of the recent seizures, the agency emphasised the importance of vigilance in protecting the public, calling on consumers to be extra cautious when purchasing products.
It also advised consumers to be on high alert for suspicious products and report any concerns to the nearest NAFDAC office promptly noting that this swift action will enable the agency to take immediate measures to safeguard the public.
About NAFDAC
NAFDAC, established in 1993, is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and other regulated products.
The agency aims to safeguard public health by ensuring that all regulated products are safe, effective, and of good quality.
Its activities include enforcement of standards and guidelines, inspection and monitoring of manufacturing facilities, laboratory testing and analysis, and registration and licensing of products and facilities.
