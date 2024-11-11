Delta State Government on Monday approved the transmission of the N936 billion proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year to the Delta House of Assembly for deliberation.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Sonny Ekedayen, disclosed this while briefing reporters on some of the decisions reached at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

Mr Ekedayen, was flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Ifeanyi Osuoza; Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu; and Riverine Infrastructure, Ebikeme Clark.

Budget breakdown

The economic planning commissioner said the proposed budget comprised N587.4 billion, representing 62.75 per cent for Capital Expenditure, while N348.7 billion, representing 37.25 per cent, was for Recurrent Expenditure.

He said that the 2025 proposed budget was premised on an exchange rate of N1, 300 per dollar.

“This budget reflects our commitment to key sectors with a balanced approach between recurrent and capital expenditures.

“This 2025 proposal is 29.12 per cent larger than the current year 2024 budget, demonstrating our dedication to advancing the state’s development.

“Our focus areas remain clear: agriculture; support for micro, small, and medium enterprises; youth empowerment; tourism; entertainment; social safety nets through poverty alleviation; physical infrastructure; healthcare; and education.

“While this provides an overview of the proposed budget, it is still subject to review and will be officially transmitted to the State House of Assembly for further deliberation,” Mr Ekedayen said.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori’s administration is anchored on transparency and accountability, and the 2025 budget will be 100 per cent organically funded without any borrowing.

“A significant portion of the funding will come from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee allocations, with our internally generated revenue as the secondary source.

“To give a clearer perspective, we anticipate that our Internally Generated Revenue will reach at least N140 billion.

“For the 2025 project proposals, this combination of Federal allocation and internally generated revenue will be the primary sources of funding.”

‘Strict mandate for high standards’

On his part, the Information Commissioner, Mr Osuoza, added that the council approved a range of projects with the aim of impacting communities across the state.

“With the two-year anniversary on the horizon, the Council emphasised the importance of future-oriented planning.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Commissioners, and Permanent Secretaries have been directed to ensure rigorous oversight of their respective projects, with a strict mandate for high standards.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for substandard or incomplete work.

“The Council also confirmed key appointments, including the appointment of HRM, Dr Greg N. Oputa, as the Obi of Aboh in Ndokwa East, and Prof. Epiphany Azinge, as the Asagba of Asaba Kingdom in Oshimili South Local government area.”

Mr Osuoza said that several infrastructure projects were also approved, covering critical areas, including rehabilitation of Ugwhru/Ughelli/Ehidi Road and construction of Chief Lyn Ivie Akporiche Street, Ughelli North Local Government Area and Amechi Aguisi Street in Asaba.

“We also approved the construction of Oil Road, Old Okpe Road in Jeddo Okpe Local Government Area.

“Exco also approved the construction of Ejeba Road Extension, Jelink Road and the extension, Olomoro Road in Isoko South Local Government Area,” he said.

The Commissioner for Works, Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr Aniagwu, said that the exco also directed that the fate of contractors whose projects had lasted for more than one year without mobilising to site, would be determined.

He said the state government approved several new roads, including the reconstruction of the Uzere—Asaba-Ase Bridge and adjoining roads in the Ndokwa East and Isoko South local government areas.

“Council also approved six internal roads in Isoko South as well, as Alisimie-Owa-Nta Road in Ika North East, while internal roads and drainage were also approved at NYSC Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of access road to the Airforce base at Osubi Airport, Opete Road by Plantation City to Opete Waterside in Udu Local Government Area, among others,” Mr Aniagwu said.

He said the approvals aligned with Mr Oborevwori’s desire to open up the communities for businesses.

Construction of Model Secondary School

For his part, Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure, Mr Clark, said the council ratified Governor Oborevwori’s approval for the construction of a Model Secondary School in Oporoza and an access road to Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko, both in the Warri South-west Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Clark said that though the Nigerian Maritime University is a federal institution, the governor deemed it fit to construct the road connecting the temporary site to the university’s permanent site.

“The people of riverine areas are happy with the governor, and they believe that with time, he would do more for them.”

(NAN)

