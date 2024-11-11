Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a man whose wedding was scheduled for December in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.
The victim, simply identified as Danladi, was reportedly killed at a friend’s shop about 100 metres from the Esigie Police Division in Oredo Local Government Area, one of the municipal council areas in Edo.
A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that Danladi was sitting in the shop when the gun emerged from a GLK Benz SUV and shot him twice at a close range.
“Danladi is an easygoing guy. He was the son of Seriki Hausa in the area. His death has created a huge vacuum in his family and a painful loss to his would-be wife.
|
“He had started sending invitation cards for his wedding to guests. He was billed to tie the knot with his partner in December,” the source said.
When contacted, Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, regretted the renewed cult killings in the state.
“The command is doing everything within the law to tame cultism in the state.
“The situation has been brought under control,” he said.
Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, called on the public to give useful information to the police to help in the fight against cultism and cult-related crimes in the state.
(NAN)
