The Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Monday, nullified the recent ward, council and state congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The court restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising any of the officers elected from the nullified congresses.

The judgment was given in a suit filed by Nnenna Udeh and 12 others against the PDP in 2024.

The applicants said the congresses were unconstitutional and prayed the court to set them aside

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some members of the PDP had on 2 November conducted a congress and elected Peter Nwele as the new chairperson of the party in Ebonyi.

The judge, Hilary Oshomah, in his ruling, said the congresses did not follow laid down procedures of the PDP.

“The congress of the PDP in the state is nullified, unconstitutional and of no effect whatsoever,” the judge declared.

He ordered that the executives elected via the congress should stop parading themselves as members of the PDP State Executive Working Committee.

Mudi Erhenede, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, commended the court for judgment.

“Our clients went to the court because they were not allowed to have access to the nomination forms,” he said.

He said while the court case was pending, the PDP went ahead and conducted the congress.

“So, the court has ruled in our favour. The congress did not follow the democratic processes of the party.

“It is a law that all parties should be allowed to have access to the form,” he said.

