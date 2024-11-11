The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced plans by the Nigeria Police Force to establish six new detective colleges across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Mr Egbetokun said this at the opening of a workshop on enhancing professionalism and standardisation in criminal investigation, organised for heads of police investigating /intelligence units, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the plan was in recognition of the growing need for specialised training, adding that the colleges would serve as centres of excellence, providing robust training programmes for police officers and private detectives.

Mr Egbetokun said the expansion of detective training facilities would increase access to high-quality education in criminal investigation, and contribute to the professionalising of investigative services in the country.

According to him, it will also foster collaboration between public law enforcement and private security providers as well as enhance the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

The I-G said a new unit would also be established at the Force Headquarters to oversee the implementation of the reforms and develop modalities for mobilisation, demobilisation and the continuous professional development of detectives.

According to him, the unit will serve as the central authority for all detective training programmes, deployment strategies and policy enforcement, guaranteeing the highest standards of professionalism across investigative units.

Mr Egbetokun said officers in the Intelligence Department would also be required to undergo specialised training.

“Those deployed to intelligence roles must complete the basic intelligence training programme at the Intelligence School in Share in Kwara.

“Like their counterparts in the Criminal Investigation Department, their deployment will be governed by a structured system of mobilisation and demobilisation.

“The idea is to ensure that only well-trained personnel occupy sensitive intelligence roles.

“This process will guarantee that the Force’s intelligence operations are staffed by officers with the expertise required to gather, analyse and act on intelligence professionally and effectively,” he said.

(NAN)

