The police in Ekiti are investigating the circumstances that led to the drowning of four young men at a shallow river after attending an event in Okemesi-Ekiti, headquarters of Okemesi-Ido-Ile LCDA.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Sunday Abutu, said on Monday in Ado-Ekiti that investigations were on to unravel the actual cause of death.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four men, who reportedly came from Lagos, allegedly drowned on Sunday, while swimming in Osun river, along Ajindo, Ikoro-Ekiti Road, Okemesi Ekiti.
It was, however, not clear how the adults drowned, especially at a near dry season period, when the river was neither full, nor overflowing its banks.
As at the time of writing this report, the names of the young men were unknown.
However, it was gathered that two of the deceased were from Aworogun household in Okemesi, while the other two were from Lagos State.
According to the police image maker, “A distress report received on Sunday, has it that on Sunday, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, who are natives of Okemesi-Ekiti went to River Osun Ajindo/Idoile road to swim.
“The two men were with two of their friends that came from Lagos State to attend a burial ceremony, which took place at Okemesi.
“The four young men unfortunately got drowned.
“Their bodies have been recovered, and deposited in the morgue, while investigation is underway.”
(NAN)
