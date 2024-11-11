The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has expressed deep concern over the rising number of cases of vandalism targeting transmission lines and towers, warning that this trend is severely disrupting the nation’s power grid and infrastructure.

TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement while reacting to the early Saturday, destruction of the 330kV Lokoja–Gwagwalada transmission line.

“The TCN hereby reports that vandals have once again attacked its 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line one in the early hours of Saturday.

”Early on Saturday, TCN engineers attempted to re-energise the 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line one, but the line tripped.

“After efforts to reclose the line failed, a patrol team of TCN linesmen was dispatched to trace the line for faults.

”Upon inspection, they discovered that transmission towers T306, T307 and T308 along line one had been vandalised, disrupting bulk power transmission along the route.”

The company added that two spans of aluminium conductors from the line were stolen, with efforts underway to replace them.

The Lokoja–Gwagwalada line, it added, is a double-circuit transmission line, and while TCN is still supplying bulk power through line two, efforts are underway to source replacement aluminium conductors for the two spans stolen from line one.

“The growing trend of vandalism targeting transmission lines and towers has become a serious challenge, severely impacting the country’s power infrastructure and hindering the expansion and stability of the national grid.

”This recent incident adds to an alarming pattern of attacks on the transmission network nationwide.

“In the Gwagwalada area alone, recent acts of vandalism include the attack on the Gwagwalada–Kukuwaba–Apo transmission line on Dec. 10, 2023, the Gwagwalada–Katampe line on Feb. 26, and several others in that axis.

”Such acts of vandalism continue to disrupt the stability and growth of Nigeria’s national grid,” the company said.

The company further appealed to members of host communities to work with TCN and security operatives to combat this threat.

“We once again appeal to members of the public, especially residents of communities hosting transmission lines and towers, to collaborate with TCN and security operatives in combating this menace.

“Vandalism of power installations is a disservice to us all and undermines efforts to strengthen the nation’s transmission system.”

(NAN)

