Fubara reveals real reason for Rivers crisis

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State last week said that the political crisis in the oil-rich state was not about the control of political structure but the control of the resources of Nigeria’s second-richest state.

We published the details of this interesting revelation and what his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie said about the cause of the crisis on Monday.

Meanwhile, we reported on Friday that Governor Fubara’s administration has received N726 billion as revenue between January and September, surpassing the 2024 budget target in revenues from federal allocation and internally generated revenue.

Detention of Ex-Governor Okowa of Delta

After enjoying constitutional immunity for eight years, former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was last week detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion of the 13 per cent derivation fund accrued to the state from the Federation account between 2015 and 2023.

Mr Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election, was detained on Monday in the Port Harcourt Directorate of the EFCC, where he honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

Delta’s traditional ruler once jailed for theft in the US

Many in Nigeria are still surprised to learn that Ifechukwude Okonjo became a traditional ruler in the oil-rich Delta State in 2019 after he was jailed for theft in the US.

We reported on Wednesday that Mr Ifechukwude became the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, succeeding his father, Chukuka Okonjo, a professor, who died in 2019.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Magistrate to embark on strike over poor welfare

Poor welfare has pushed magistrates in Cross River State to issue a seven-day strike notice to the state government.

We reported on Friday that the Magistrates are threatening to abandon the courtroom from 13 November over poor welfare and lack of promotion.

Also, in Cross River state, we reported on Friday how gunmen shot dead a police operative and abducted three people, including two Chinese nationals, at a quarry.

In the neighbouring Akwa Ibom, we reported on Saturday that an eight-year-old boy declared missing over a year ago was rescued by Nigeria’s anti-trafficking in human agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

