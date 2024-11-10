Fire razes three broadcast stations in Abia

We kicked off the week with our report about the destruction of broadcasting equipment worth millions of naira when fire gutted three broadcast stations in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The three stations, Enyimba Radio & TV, Rose 101.9 FM and Legend 98.3 FM, are within the same compound along Aba-Owerri Road in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

Enyimba Radio and TV, a private media company, is the parent station of the other two.

The incident happened last week Saturday night with the management of the broadcast stations announcing a temporary shutdown of operation.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State would later visit the station on Sunday to commiserate with management over the incident.

How scrap scavenger was killed, buried in shallow grave – Police

Last Monday, we brought you a story of how a scavenger was killed and buried in a shallow grave by a suspect in Enugu State.

The suspect, Joshua Tsehemba, 30, allegedly robbed the 19-year-old victim, Yusuf Ibrahim, of N100,000 before strangling him to death on 2 October, the police had announced.

The police said Mr Tsehemba, has been remanded in prison, allegedly conspired with two accomplices, who were on the run.

One killed as gunmen attempted to free detainees in police facility

We reported last Tuesday that a female detainee was killed by gunmen who attacked the facility of the Police Rapid Response Squad in Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Police authorities said the attackers attempted to free some detainees in the facility but were repelled by operatives.

The attack happened earlier during the previous week, authorities had said.

Deadly bomb explosion, death of scores in Imo

It was a bloody day in Imo State on Tuesday when several people lost their lives in separate incidents.

The bloody day began with a bomb explosion at the International Market in Umuna, a community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, where at least two people were confirmed dead.

The police in the state claimed the deceased victims were those who had detonated the improvised explosive devices.

Apart from the deceased victims, several others were injured during the incident.

The same day, another tragedy happened: many people were killed in a road accident involving an 18-seater bus and a tipper at Njaba Bridge in the Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

All the bus passengers, including the driver and two conductors, died in the accident, with witnesses saying at least 20 lost their lives in the crash.

The Federal Road Safety Corps would later say Imo State recorded 62 road traffic crashes and 43 fatalities from January to October 2024.

Killing of three women by their husbands in Ebonyi

Last Tuesday, we brought you another report about the killing of three women by their husbands within two months in Ebonyi State.

The police in the state, which expressed worry about the situation, said the killings stemmed from “minor misunderstandings” and that they occurred between 4 September and 29 October in the state.

Abduction of a Catholic priest in Imo

Imo State was also hit with another unfortunate incident on Tuesday night when gunmen abducted Emmanuel Azubuike, a Catholic priest in the state.

Mr Azubuike was abducted in Obollo, a community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

He is the priest of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Parish in Obollo Community.

The Catholic priest was said to be returning to his parish from an assignment when the hoodlums attacked him.

Mr Azubuike was yet to be released as of the time of this report.

Arrest of Anambra LG chairperson in the US

Last Friday, we reported that Franklin Nwadialo, the chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, had been arrested in the US.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI arrested Mr Nwadialo, 40, on his arrival at an airport in Texas on 2 November, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

He is accused of a romance scam.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint filed in the case, the politician allegedly defrauded victims of more than $3.3 million in the alleged romance scam.

If convicted, Mr Nwadialo could spend up to 20 years in prison in the US.

In response, the Anambra State Government said it was not concerned about the arrest of the council chairperson in the US, given that local government is now autonomous in Nigeria.

