Abdullahi Ganduje, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has urged Ondo State residents to vote for the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, at the 16 Nov governorship election.

Mr Ganduje made the appeal on Sunday during the Aseyori Conference held at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The Aseyori Conference, a brainchild of Jimoh Ibrahim’s political structure in the state, hosts no fewer than 5, 200 members.

The national chairman also urged the members to ensure they all cast their votes for APC to ensure that the party wins the governorship election on Saturday.

“We are here to motivate and encourage you but you are motivated and courageous too, so make sure you you all vote for APC for our part to be victorious next Saturday,” Mr Ganduje said.

No rift with Gov Aiyedatiwa

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, had directed his constituents to ignore rumours of non-alignment with Mr Aiyedatiwa due to the primaries where the governor emerged as the APC candidate.

Although Mr Ibrahim had initially gone to court to challenge the emergence of Gov Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate, he later withdrew the suit reportedly on the order of President Bola Tinubu in the interest of the party.

Despite the withdrawal of the suit, Mr Ibrahim had refused to openly endorse Mr Aiyedatiwa nor identified with the party at the state level thus fueling speculations that he would not mobilise his supporters to work for the party in the 16 Nov election.

“Politics is a social game, so don’t fight for me, or argue on my behalf, I can fight for myself.

“Ignore every rumour making the rounds about me and the party, organise your units and wards and ensure you vote for APC on Saturday, this is what I want from you.

“APC is a great party poised for victory because the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win the Nov. 16 election.

“You did it during 2023 election when I defeated Agboola Ajayi with 110,665 votes against 65,784 votes and Tinubu also won here, I want you to do it again so that APC will be victorious,” he said.

Also, Tayo Alasoadura, the chairman of Aseyori in the state, urged the members to work assiduously in all their units and wards to ensure that APC won the election.

Mr Alasoadura, a former minister of state for Niger-Delta Affairs, also urged the members to be united and focus on the victory of APC at next week’s poll.

“We urge you all to work assiduously at your units and wards without any rancour with anyone and deliver 700,000 votes from the southern district for APC at next Saturday’s poll,” Mr Alasoadura said.

Similarly, Mr Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his deputy, Olaide Adelami, thanked Mr Ibrahim for siting his university in the state.

“Thank you for this great institution of learning with massive buildings. I am indeed marvelled with this, and I pray for a long life for you.

“I am marvelled at this great crowd I see here today, too; I urge you to remind your husbands, wives and children to vote for APC next week,” he said.

Ade Adetimehin, the state APC chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, former governorship aspirant Bamidele Ololeyelogun, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and several traditional rulers were present.

(NAN)

