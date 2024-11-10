The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, on Sunday, embarked on an operational tour to Sokoto State in the 8 Division Area of Responsibility to assess the counter-insurgency operation.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said the acting COAS arrived in Sokoto in the early hours of the day and proceeded to Forward Operations Base Tangaza and 248 Battalion in Illela, where he received briefs on the security situation from the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Ibikunle Ajose, a brigadier general.

Addressing the troops at Tangaza and Illela, Mr Oluyede, a lieutenant general, commended them for their sacrifice and commitment in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-west.

The acting COAS said he was on an operational tour to obtain first-hand information and assessment of the security situation and challenges of the troops.

He assured them of his full support and encouragement to decisively deplete the activities of terrorists and insurgents in their respective areas of responsibility and the North West zone in general.

The army chief charged the troops to shun any form of complacency that could jeopardize the ongoing operations to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the region.

In his interaction with the Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, Bashir Salihu, traditional heads and heads of security agencies at Illela, he called for synergy and collaboration with the troops.

He also called on the people to support the troops with credible information to be able to effectively protect them and secure the nation as a whole.

“Nigerian Army is the people’s army, and Nigeria belongs to all of us; without the support of the locals, the Nigerian Army cannot succeed. We must collectively do all it takes to defend our country” he advised.

Mr Oluyede was appointed the acting COAS following the uncertainty over the health of the substantive COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja, now deceased.

The defence headquarters had weeks ago denied the rumour of the death of Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, saying he was on leave.

Mr Lagbaja, who was appointed as the COAS by President Bola Tinubu in 2023 reportedly passed on last Tuesday in Lagos after a brief illness, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesperson.

He is yet to be buried. He was 56 at the time of his death.

Before his death, Mr Tinubu had promoted Mr Oluyede, formerly a major general, to the rank of lieutenant general.

(NAN)

