Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba on Saturday ordered all the state-owned tertiary institutions to make mandatory the annual convocation of their graduands.

Mr Kefas issued the order at the Combined Convocation Ceremony of the 1994 to 2023 graduands of the Taraba State College of Education Zing.

He rued the idea of delaying convocation of graduands by institutions, adding that he would query any head of institutions that would henceforth delay convocation.

The governor said that his administration would develop the capacity of the institution by retraining and training all teachers in the state.

He vowed to deal with any official who sabotages his free and compulsory education policy.

“I want to make it clear today that I can tolerate any unwholesome conduct anywhere but not in education.

“I congratulate you, the graduands, and I charge you to be good ambassadors of the institution, wherever you go,” he said.

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Ejika Sambo, said that the college was convocating 19,700 graduands across various departments and courses.

Mr Sambo announced that the college, which has 70 lecturers with doctorate degrees, was running National Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree programmes simultaneously.

He said that all courses were duly accredited in the college by the relevant authorities.

Mr Sambo thanked the governor for his support in ensuring the accreditation of all the programmes in the college.

The provost gave assurances that the college would maintain its capacity to train teachers.

NAN reports that the college was established in 1978 in the then Gongola State.

(NAN)

