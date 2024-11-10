Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on residents of Banana Island to continue obeying the building and environmental laws of the state, in order to mitigate the effects of flooding in the area.

Mr Sanwo-Olu made the call on Saturday at the inauguration of some projects undertaken by Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association, Lagos (BIPORAL).

The projects inaugurated include the Banana Island Administrative Office, a recreational park, Banana Island Club House, a fire fighting truck, a tennis court and an astroturf five-a-side football pitch.

Mr Sanwo-Olu decried the lack of maintenance culture, tasking the residents to maintain the facilities for the benefit of the public and future generations.

He, however, commended them for compliance with the state environmental and building laws, urging continuity.

The governor also lauded the efforts of the outgoing executives of the association, led by Frank Aigbogun, and the new executive of Abidemi Sonoiki for a good working relationship with government officials.

“Lagos State officials enjoy good working relationships with current executives to ensure necessary fees are paid to the government and residents keep within the rules of engagement in the estate.

“As a government, what we can do is to continue to support you, while you also complement the government’s effort in infrastructural development,” Mr Sanwo-Olu stated.

Earlier, the residents appealed to the governor for immediate intervention over persistent flooding of the area, particularly whenever it rains, apparently due to drainage challenges, especially on the road leading to the estate.

Mr Sanwo-Olu pledged that the Ministry of Environment would inspect the road to find lasting solutions.

He noted that the flood is caused by houses built on the water channel around the area, adding that the government would not hesitate to demolish such houses after inspecting the area.

“Somebody has built a house on a channel of water that is supposed to be flowing to the sea.

“I plead with you to work with us. I don’t have an interest in demolishing people’s houses or making life uncomfortable for them, but we have to do what we have to do.

“Meanwhile, I will direct the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment, and Office of Drainage, as well as Waterfront Infrastructure to look at what the issues are and come up with possible and permanent solutions to the problem.

“I know that the challenge on that road is a major outflow. It needs to be able to discharge that water, right, onto the canal out on the right and see how we can also navigate some canal and get it on the left,” he said.

The governor advised the new executive members to apply wisdom and draw from the experience of their predecessors.

Similarly, Mr Aigbogun urged the incoming executives to build on the success of his team.

The outgoing chairperson, however, noted that residents in Banana Island did not build on drains.

“Most of the houses built on drains are outside Banana Island and not inside.

“We work hand in hand with the Lagos State government and I urge the incoming executives to do the same,” he said.

On his part, Mr Sonoiki said that being a member of the outgoing executive had prepared him for the task ahead.

“I served as the public relations officer in the outgoing executive, so I understand what needs to be done to ensure that residents have a peaceful and enjoyable home to come to.

“Also, my focus is to ensure that we have a first aid service here so that in cases of emergency we can be well equipped,” the new chairman said.

(NAN)

