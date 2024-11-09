The Nigerian government has said it is taking proactive steps to safeguard its citizens from health risks linked to climate change, as the global climate crisis continues to strain health systems.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, made this commitment during the launch of Nigeria’s first-ever Climate Health Vulnerability And Adaptation Assessment Report.

The report was launched at the end of the three-day maiden edition of Nigeria’s Health – in Abuja on Friday.

In a post on his X handle, Mr Pate, a professor, said the report provides essential insights into the impacts of climate change on health across Nigeria.

He said by identifying climate-related health risks, the report supports the creation of a resilient health system capable of addressing the challenges posed by a changing environment.

Mr Pate noted that this initiative underscores the present administration’s commitment to sustainable health security and the well-being of Nigerians.

Climate change, health

In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade, with over two million people displaced as a stark consequence of climate change.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Since then, the country has been experiencing annual flooding, which displaces thousands of people, increasing the risk of malaria and cholera outbreaks.

In northern Nigeria, drought and desertification are reducing arable land and worsening food insecurity, while intensifying heat waves are raising health risks and increasing energy demands.

Studies have linked climate change to health issues such as cerebrospinal meningitis, cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, skin cancer, malaria, high blood pressure and increased morbidity.

The groups most vulnerable to these climate-related health risks include children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses and disabilities, and those living in extreme poverty.

Safeguarding health

In his remarks, the WHO Country Representative for Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, stated that the report is a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to safeguard health in the face of climate change.

Mr Mulombo said climate change was recognized as the most significant threat to global health in the 21st century at the 77th World Health Assembly.

“It threatens the essential ingredients of good health – clean air, safe drinking water, nutritious food supply and safe shelter – and has the potential to undermine decades of progress in the health system,” he said.

“The Climate Health Vulnerability and Adaptation Assessment Report 2024 is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to addressing the health impacts of climate change.”

Annual review

The Joint Annual Review (JAR) themed: “It’s for All of Us: Accelerating Our Health Sector Reforms Together” brought stakeholders together to evaluate and coordinate health sector reform efforts.

Mr Pate said the importance of the JAR cannot be overstated.

“More than a review process, the JAR is a testament of our commitment to building a health system that is transparent, accountable, responsive, and resilient,” he said.

“By setting this review in motion, we have laid a foundation for continuous improvement and adaptation.”

The minister said a key outcome of the review is the establishment of a dedicated focused on strengthening the country’s health data systems.

He said the group will implement regular health mini-surveys, bridging the current five-year gap in data collection from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

He noted that through timely and reliable data, the group will empower the government to track progress, address emerging health threats, and make informed, data-driven decisions essential to the sector’s success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

