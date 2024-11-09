The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeited agrochemicals in Bauchi Metropolis.

The agency made this known in a post on its official Facebook page on Friday.

NAFDAC noted that the product “Patriarc”, was worth N5 million adding that the operation led to the sealing of three outlets.

“The operation led to the sealing of three facilities, the arrest of their owners, and the confiscation of counterfeit products valued at N5 million. NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement team is actively pursuing the importer or manufacturer responsible for these counterfeit goods”, it said.

Need for purchasing regulated products

The agency attributed the success of the raid to intelligence reports, targeted at agrochemical sellers distributing the fake product.

NAFDAC also stressed the need for purchasing regulated products from genuine sources to prevent health and safety risks, even as it urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products or activities to its nearest office.

It added that it will ensure swift regulatory action and uphold consumer safety.

Patriarc

Patriarc is a popular agricultural product designed to enhance crop yields and protect plants from pests and diseases. This innovative solution has gained widespread recognition among farmers and agricultural experts.

The product is a broad-spectrum pesticide and fertiliser combination, specifically formulated to promote healthy plant growth and development. Its unique formula combines insecticides to control pests, fungicides to prevent diseases, macronutrients (NPK) for plant growth, and micronutrients for enhanced plant health.

It offers several benefits, including increased crop yields, improved plant resistance to pests and diseases, enhanced nutrient uptake and utilisation, reduced soil degradation, and easy application and compatibility with various crops.

Patriarc is suitable for a wide range of crops, including cereals (maize, rice, wheat), legumes (beans, soybeans), vegetables (tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers), and fruits (citrus, mangoes, apples).

NAFDAC

NAFDAC, established in 1993, is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and other regulated products.

The agency aims to safeguard public health by ensuring that all regulated products are safe, effective, and of good quality.

Its activities include enforcement of standards and guidelines, inspection and monitoring of manufacturing facilities, laboratory testing and analysis, and registration and licensing of products and facilities.

