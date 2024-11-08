The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Patrick Edung, on Friday, described reported clashes among some officers of different security agencies in the country as “public disgrace”.

He emphasised that healthy collaboration among security agencies is critical to national security and peace in the society.

It is recalled that a recent viral video of a clash between an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and some police officers, in Osogbo had generated widespread condemnation, thus signposting the danger of such development to the society.

Mr Edung, whose command is in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo Police commands, made these remarks when he received the commandant of the NSCDC, Osun State command, Igbalawole Sotiyo, during a courtesy call in his office, in Osogbo.

According to him, inter-service rivalry predominantly occurs at the rank-and-file level, whereas senior officers demonstrate strong cooperation and synergy. He encouraged all agencies to foster a culture of collaboration, leveraging inter-agency partnership to enhance national security.

Mr Edung, who condemned recent clash between NSCDC operative and some policemen, described the development as “public disgrace, assuring that an impartial investigation would be conducted over the incident as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.”

NSCDC boss speaks

Earlier, Mr Sotiyo expressed his displeasure over the recent clash between one of his operatives and some police officers, emphasising that “public servants are guided by the Public Service Rules (PSR), which does not condone physical brutality.”

He stressed that when conflicts arise, higher authorities should be able to step in to resolve the issue, for the sake of peace.

